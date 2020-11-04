BRING IT IN: Election Wednesday

BRING IT IN was always part group therapy session. Today Henry Abbott, David Thorpe, Jarod Hector, and Adena Jones sift through the morning after election day 2020.

RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:

FRIDAY October 30, 2020 Jarod Hector on the politics of NBA billionaires.

WEDNESDAY October 28, 2020 David Thorpe assessed James Wiseman.

MONDAY October 26, 2020 Erica Vanstone on the meaning of sports.

FRIDAY October 23, 2020 Jarod Hector on how NBA coaches are chosen.

WEDNESDAY October 21, 2020 David Thorpe makes the case for why Davis’ last two months of play are as good as any big man’s … ever.

MONDAY October 19, 2020 David Thorpe, Henry Abbott, and Jarod Hector fired up the trade machine.

FRIDAY October 16, 2020 David Thorpe reveals his top five NBA players.

WEDNESDAY October 14, 2020 Jarod Hector reveals his top five NBA players.