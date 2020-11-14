BRING IT IN: Jahmi'us Ramsey

On a special BRING IT IN, Jarod Hector and Henry Abbott spoke with Texas Tech’s draft prospect Jahmi'us Ramsey. He talked about prepping for the draft, where he thinks he’ll go, the NBA players he most admires, picturing his first NBA game, the fire that burned his mother’s house, and the music on his phone.

