BRING IT IN: LaMelo Ball, top overall pick?

Today on BRING IT IN David Thorpe and Henry Abbott reminisced about TrueHoop Special Correspondent Adena Jones preaching on BRING IT IN.
Then David and Henry discussed David’s latest TrueHoop piece assessing LaMelo Ball. David has studied the tapes, read the articles, made the phone calls … and is baffled that so many experts see a top overall pick.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
MONDAY November 9, 2020 Ben Alamar on using data and projections to make decisions in the NBA.
FRIDAY November 6, 2020 Jarod Hector on the election. And a little basketball.
WEDNESDAY November 4, 2020 David Thorpe, Henry Abbott, Adena Jones, and Jarod Hector on the election.
FRIDAY October 30, 2020 Jarod Hector on the politics of NBA billionaires.
WEDNESDAY October 28, 2020 David Thorpe assessed James Wiseman.
MONDAY October 26, 2020 Erica Vanstone on the meaning of sports.
FRIDAY October 23, 2020 Jarod Hector on how NBA coaches are chosen.
WEDNESDAY October 21, 2020 David Thorpe makes the case for why Davis’ last two months of play are as good as any big man’s … ever.
MONDAY October 19, 2020 David Thorpe, Henry Abbott, and Jarod Hector fired up the trade machine.
