BRING IT IN: LaMelo Ball, top overall pick?

Today on BRING IT IN David Thorpe and Henry Abbott reminisced about TrueHoop Special Correspondent Adena Jones preaching on BRING IT IN.

Then David and Henry discussed David’s latest TrueHoop piece assessing LaMelo Ball. David has studied the tapes, read the articles, made the phone calls … and is baffled that so many experts see a top overall pick.

RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES: