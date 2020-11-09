BRING IT IN: Ben Alamar

|--:--
Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop Special Correspondent Adena Jones updated us on how the NBA has responded to the election results. We said our farewells as Adena goes on hiatus from BRING IT IN for a while to give max hustle on her startup, AnotherLane. We’re rooting for you, Adena!
Then Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with Ben Alamar, a leader and innovator in the field of sports analytics for over 15 years. He was previously the Director of Analytics at ESPN, and has worked for the Thunder, Cavaliers, and now Apple.
They talked about using data and projections to make decisions. Who in the NBA is good and who is terrible at evidence-based decision making?
