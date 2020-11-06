BRING IT IN: Friday with Jarod

|0:00
Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with our TrueHoop BRING IT IN Friday star Jarod Hector, multimedia journalist, voice, on-air personality and podcast host. They played NINE BY NINETY, where they get 90 seconds each to rapid-fire cover nine topics.
Media companies are slow calling the presidential race, so we did! Ha! Then we talked about all anyone is talking about: the election. And a little basketball.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
WEDNESDAY November 4, 2020 David Thorpe, Henry Abbott, Adena Jones, and Jarod Hector on the election.
FRIDAY October 30, 2020 Jarod Hector on the politics of NBA billionaires.
WEDNESDAY October 28, 2020 David Thorpe assessed James Wiseman.
MONDAY October 26, 2020 Erica Vanstone on the meaning of sports.
FRIDAY October 23, 2020 Jarod Hector on how NBA coaches are chosen.
WEDNESDAY October 21, 2020 David Thorpe makes the case for why Davis’ last two months of play are as good as any big man’s … ever.
MONDAY October 19, 2020 David Thorpe, Henry Abbott, and Jarod Hector fired up the trade machine.
FRIDAY October 16, 2020 David Thorpe reveals his top five NBA players.
WEDNESDAY October 14, 2020 Jarod Hector reveals his top five NBA players.
