BRING IT IN: Prospects Thorpe loves

Today on BRING IT IN David Thorpe and Henry Abbott have been getting ready for the draft and talked about David’s top picks for the draft picks this year.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
SATURDAY November 14, 2020 Jahmi'us Ramsey on prepping for the draft.
FRIDAY November 13, 2020 Jarod Hector on fan capacity at games.
WEDNESDAY November 11, 2020 David and Henry discussed David’s latest TrueHoop piece assessing LaMelo Ball.
MONDAY November 9, 2020 Ben Alamar on using data and projections to make decisions in the NBA.
FRIDAY November 6, 2020 Jarod Hector on the election. And a little basketball.
WEDNESDAY November 4, 2020 David Thorpe, Henry Abbott, Adena Jones, and Jarod Hector on the election.
FRIDAY October 30, 2020 Jarod Hector on the politics of NBA billionaires.
WEDNESDAY October 28, 2020 David Thorpe assessed James Wiseman.
