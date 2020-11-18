BRING IT IN: 10 draft topics

|0:00
|-59:25
Today on BRING IT IN:
Who is contending now?
What are the Celtics up to?
Who are David’s favorite players in this draft?
How can this season happen given COVID numbers?
LaMelo doesn’t top most mock drafts anymore.
Is Wendell Carter interesting as a Warrior?
Anthony Edwards “needs support.” Which means?
What does Dennis Schroder do for the Lakers?
The Wizards should trade Bradley Beal for James Wiseman, Josh Okogie, James Johnson, Jarrett Culver, Naz Reid, and Jake Layman.
The Thunder and Pelicans have more picks over the next few year than they can use to draft players. They will be making trades at some point … maybe today.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
MONDAY November 16, 2020 David’s top picks for the draft this year.
SATURDAY November 14, 2020 Jahmi'us Ramsey on prepping for the draft.
FRIDAY November 13, 2020 Jarod Hector on fan capacity at games.
WEDNESDAY November 11, 2020 David and Henry discussed David’s latest TrueHoop piece assessing LaMelo Ball.
MONDAY November 9, 2020 Ben Alamar on using data and projections to make decisions in the NBA.
FRIDAY November 6, 2020 Jarod Hector on the election. And a little basketball.
WEDNESDAY November 4, 2020 David Thorpe, Henry Abbott, Adena Jones, and Jarod Hector on the election.
FRIDAY October 30, 2020 Jarod Hector on the politics of NBA billionaires.
