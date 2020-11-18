BRING IT IN: 10 draft topics

Nov 18
  
0:00
-59:25

Today on BRING IT IN:

  • Who is contending now?

  • What are the Celtics up to?

  • Who are David’s favorite players in this draft?

  • How can this season happen given COVID numbers?

  • LaMelo doesn’t top most mock drafts anymore.

  • Is Wendell Carter interesting as a Warrior?

  • Anthony Edwards “needs support.” Which means?

  • What does Dennis Schroder do for the Lakers?

  • The Wizards should trade Bradley Beal for James Wiseman, Josh Okogie, James Johnson, Jarrett Culver, Naz Reid, and Jake Layman.

  • The Thunder and Pelicans have more picks over the next few year than they can use to draft players. They will be making trades at some point … maybe today.

