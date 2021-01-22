BRING IT IN: Friday with Jarod

Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with our TrueHoop BRING IT IN star Jarod Hector, multimedia journalist, voice, on-air personality and podcast host. They played NINE BY NINETY, where they get 90 seconds each to rapid-fire cover nine topics.

They talked about the many faces of “Coach” Draymond Green, players becoming part owners, CAA, Dr. King, James Wiseman, Shawn Marion, and science vs. covid in the White House and the NBA.

RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES: