BRING IT IN: Carl Suddler

Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s David Thorpe and Henry Abbott talked first with Wall Street Journal reporter Ben Cohen about his December 2020 article on whether star athletes should be vaccinated early. It’s suddenly relevant as NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has made comments about about players jumping in line.

Then Henry and David spoke with Emory University historian Dr. Carl Suddler, author of Presumed Criminal: Black Youth and the Justice System in Postwar New York. They talked about the thin blue line on the Bucks new alternate uniforms, “copaganda,” the fetishization of uniforms, and much more.

