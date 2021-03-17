BRING IT IN: Stop Asian American hate

Today on BRING IT IN, TrueHoop’s “Legal” Judy Goodwin joined Henry Abbott and David Thorpe to talk about the dramatic growing violence against Asian Americans and the response of players like Jeremy Lin.

Then David and Henry talked about Dame time and the change in efficiency of 2s and 3s over the past decade in the NBA.

