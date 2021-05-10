BRING IT IN: Fight Island

Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s David Thorpe and Henry Abbott discussed the NBA’s final regular season weekend, the return of Anthony Davis, the incredible development of Rudy Gobert, and David’s Fight Island concept.

RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:

FRIDAY May 7, 2021 Anthony Edwards’ and Rudy Gobert’s improved performance.

MONDAY May 3, 2021 Delightful trash talk in response to a TrueHoop story that the Rockets may end up the worst team in the league.

FRIDAY April 30, 2021 Jarod and David on their top 3 picks for all-NBA teams.

FRIDAY April 23, 2021 The return of Jaren Jackson Jr. and what that means for Memphis.

MONDAY April 19, 2021 Tom Haberstroh on the optimal NBA schedule to minimize injury.

FRIDAY April 16, 2021 Jarod Hector on Jrue Holiday signing with the Bucks.