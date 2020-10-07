BRING IT IN: Almost closing time

|0:00
|-59:22
Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe talked about Anthony Davis, a rule change we’re calling The Harden Rule, Kyle Kuzma, and then, near the end, David alarms everyone by questioning Jarod Hector’s views on the best players ever.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
MONDAY October 5, 2020 David Thorpe on the Lakers.
FRIDAY October 2, 2020 Jarod Hector on Doc Rivers as the next Sixers coach.
THURSDAY October 1, 2020 David Thorpe and Jarod Hector answered your brilliant Finals questions.
WEDNESDAY September 30, 2020 Shea Serrano on the Finals.
MONDAY September 28, 2020 Jeff Pearlman on his latest book, “Three-Ring Circus: Kobe, Shaq, Phil and the Crazy Years of the Lakers Dynasty.”
FRIDAY September 25, 2020 Jarod Hector on Jimmy Butler as a leader.
WEDNESDAY September 23, 2020 Joshua Mendelsohn on the history and consequence of the NBA.
MONDAY September 21, 2020 Adena Jones on Anthony Davis’s game winner during the Lakers v. Nuggets match up.
FRIDAY September 18, 2020 Why David thinks the Lakers will roll the Nuggets.
