BRING IT IN: Almost closing time

22 hr
  
0:00
-59:22

Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe talked about Anthony Davis, a rule change we’re calling The Harden Rule, Kyle Kuzma, and then, near the end, David alarms everyone by questioning Jarod Hector’s views on the best players ever.

RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:

← Previous