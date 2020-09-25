BRING IT IN: Friday with Jarod

Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with our TrueHoop BRING IT IN Friday star Jarod Hector, multimedia journalist, voice, on-air personality and podcast host. They played NINE BY NINETY, where they get 90 seconds each to rapid-fire cover nine topics.

First Judy went off on people glowing up during the pandemic instead of eating gallons of chips and salsa like she is. Then Henry, David, and Jarod talked about Jimmy Butler as a leader, Heat’s Erik Spoelstra on rookie Tyler Herro, and much more.

