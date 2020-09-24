BRING IT IN: Joshua Mendelsohn

|0:00
|-59:32
On BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with Joshua Mendelsohn, author of “THE CAP: How Larry Fleisher and David Stern Built the Modern NBA.” He’s a veteran labor lawyer with extensive experience in sports, entertainment, and broadcasting. He is also an adjunct professor at Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law, teaching collective bargaining in sports and entertainment.
They talked about the history and consequence of the NBA salary cap, and imagine what the NBA would look like without it.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
MONDAY September 21, 2020 Adena Jones on Anthony Davis’s game winner during the Lakers v. Nuggets match up.
FRIDAY September 18, 2020 Why David thinks the Lakers will roll the Nuggets.
WEDNESDAY September 16, 2020 David Thorpe and Henry Abbott talk about the Clippers Game 7 defeat to the Nuggets.
MONDAY September 14, 2020 Adena Jones on Russell Westbrook’s shouting match with Rajon Rondo’s brother.
FRIDAY September 11, 2020 Jarod Hector on Kyle Lowry’s elite performance.
WEDNESDAY September 9, 2020 Stan Van Gundy live from the bubble in Orlando.
TUESDAY September 8, 2020 Adena Jones on Jimmy Butler’s $20 a cup coffee business in the bubble.
FRIDAY September 4, 2020 Jarod Hector on Brooklyn Nets’ choice of Steve Nash for head coach.
WEDNESDAY September 2, 2020 Henry Abbott, David Thorpe, and Jarod Hector talked about how incredibly tired players look at the end of the bubble’s close games.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
We sent an email to with a link to finish logging in.