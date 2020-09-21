BRING IT IN: Adena Jones

Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop Special Correspondent Adena Jones updated us on life in the NBA bubble, in particular Jimmy Butler’s Big Face Coffee Shop merch!

Then BRING IT IN special guest host Jarod Hector and TrueHoop analyst David Thorpe analyzed what he called LeBron’s “horrendous” performance and Anthony Davis’s game winner during last night’s Lakers v. Nuggets match up.

RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES: