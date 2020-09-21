BRING IT IN: Adena Jones

|0:00
|-1:01:22
Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop Special Correspondent Adena Jones updated us on life in the NBA bubble, in particular Jimmy Butler’s Big Face Coffee Shop merch!
Then BRING IT IN special guest host Jarod Hector and TrueHoop analyst David Thorpe analyzed what he called LeBron’s “horrendous” performance and Anthony Davis’s game winner during last night’s Lakers v. Nuggets match up.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
FRIDAY September 18, 2020 Why David thinks the Lakers will roll the Nuggets.
WEDNESDAY September 16, 2020 David Thorpe and Henry Abbott talk about the Clippers Game 7 defeat to the Nuggets.
MONDAY September 14, 2020 Adena Jones on Russell Westbrook’s shouting match with Rajon Rondo’s brother.
FRIDAY September 11, 2020 Jarod Hector on Kyle Lowry’s elite performance.
WEDNESDAY September 9, 2020 Stan Van Gundy live from the bubble in Orlando.
TUESDAY September 8, 2020 Adena Jones on Jimmy Butler’s $20 a cup coffee business in the bubble.
FRIDAY September 4, 2020 Jarod Hector on Brooklyn Nets’ choice of Steve Nash for head coach.
WEDNESDAY September 2, 2020 Henry Abbott, David Thorpe, and Jarod Hector talked about how incredibly tired players look at the end of the bubble’s close games.
MONDAY August 31, 2020 Adena Jones on legendary Georgetown coach John Thompson.
