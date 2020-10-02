BRING IT IN: Friday with Jarod

|0:00
Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with our TrueHoop BRING IT IN Friday star Jarod Hector, multimedia journalist, voice, on-air personality and podcast host. They played NINE BY NINETY, where they get 90 seconds each to rapid-fire cover nine topics.
They talked about Trump testing positive for COVID-19, Doc Rivers as the next Sixers coach, and the current NBA injury toll this season.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
THURSDAY October 1, 2020 David Thorpe and Jarod Hector answered your brilliant Finals questions.
WEDNESDAY September 30, 2020 Shea Serrano on the Finals.
MONDAY September 28, 2020 Jeff Pearlman on his latest book, “Three-Ring Circus: Kobe, Shaq, Phil and the Crazy Years of the Lakers Dynasty.”
FRIDAY September 25, 2020 Jarod Hector on Jimmy Butler as a leader.
WEDNESDAY September 23, 2020 Joshua Mendelsohn on the history and consequence of the NBA.
MONDAY September 21, 2020 Adena Jones on Anthony Davis’s game winner during the Lakers v. Nuggets match up.
FRIDAY September 18, 2020 Why David thinks the Lakers will roll the Nuggets.
WEDNESDAY September 16, 2020 David Thorpe and Henry Abbott talk about the Clippers Game 7 defeat to the Nuggets.
MONDAY September 14, 2020 Adena Jones on Russell Westbrook’s shouting match with Rajon Rondo’s brother.
