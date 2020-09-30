BRING IT IN: Shea Serrano

Sep 30
  
0:00
-54:29

Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with Shea Serrano, author of “Basketball (and other things),” and several other books. He’s a Ringer writer and wonderful critic of Donald Trump.

They shared memories of greatest dunk contests, argued about the best basketball movie of all time, and talked about the Finals.

