BRING IT IN: Shea Serrano

|0:00
|-54:29
Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with Shea Serrano, author of “Basketball (and other things),” and several other books. He’s a Ringer writer and wonderful critic of Donald Trump.
They shared memories of greatest dunk contests, argued about the best basketball movie of all time, and talked about the Finals.
