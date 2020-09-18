BRING IT IN: Friday with Jarod

|0:00
|-58:28
Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with our TrueHoop BRING IT IN Friday star Jarod Hector, multimedia journalist, voice, on-air personality and podcast host. They played NINE BY NINETY, where they get 90 seconds each to rapid-fire cover nine topics.
The goal was to discuss the Miami Heat’s culture, Doc Rivers’ future, why David thinks the Lakers will roll the Nuggets, what Jarod called “Tucker Carlson’s Road To Damascus,” and all that happened. But also for some strange reason golf kept popping up.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
WEDNESDAY September 16, 2020 David Thorpe and Henry Abbott talk about the Clippers Game 7 defeat to the Nuggets.
MONDAY September 14, 2020 Adena Jones on Russell Westbrook’s shouting match with Rajon Rondo’s brother.
FRIDAY September 11, 2020 Jarod Hector on Kyle Lowry’s elite performance.
WEDNESDAY September 9, 2020 Stan Van Gundy live from the bubble in Orlando.
TUESDAY September 8, 2020 Adena Jones on Jimmy Butler’s $20 a cup coffee business in the bubble.
FRIDAY September 4, 2020 Jarod Hector on Brooklyn Nets’ choice of Steve Nash for head coach.
WEDNESDAY September 2, 2020 Henry Abbott, David Thorpe, and Jarod Hector talked about how incredibly tired players look at the end of the bubble’s close games.
MONDAY August 31, 2020 Adena Jones on legendary Georgetown coach John Thompson.
FRIDAY August 28, 2020 Jarod Hector on NBA employees on strike in the wake of shootings in Kenosha.
