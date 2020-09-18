BRING IT IN: Friday with Jarod

Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with our TrueHoop BRING IT IN Friday star Jarod Hector, multimedia journalist, voice, on-air personality and podcast host. They played NINE BY NINETY, where they get 90 seconds each to rapid-fire cover nine topics.

The goal was to discuss the Miami Heat’s culture, Doc Rivers’ future, why David thinks the Lakers will roll the Nuggets, what Jarod called “Tucker Carlson’s Road To Damascus,” and all that happened. But also for some strange reason golf kept popping up.

RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES: