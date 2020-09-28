BRING IT IN: Jeff Pearlman & Adena Jones

Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop Special Correspondent Adena Jones updated us on life in the NBA bubble and celebrated Fat Bear Week.

Then Henry Abbott spoke with Jeff Pearlman, New York Times best-selling author of nine books. His latest release, “Three-Ring Circus: Kobe, Shaq, Phil and the Crazy Years of the Lakers Dynasty” comes out in hardcover In September 2020 and is available now in myriad places. He’s a former Sports Illustrated senior writer, a former ESPN.com columnist and a former staff writer for Newsday and The (Nashville) Tennessean.

They talked about Jeff’s latest book and told stories of their adventures in sports reporting.

The video is here:

RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES: