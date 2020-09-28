BRING IT IN: Jeff Pearlman & Adena Jones

|0:00
|-59:17
Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop Special Correspondent Adena Jones updated us on life in the NBA bubble and celebrated Fat Bear Week.
Then Henry Abbott spoke with Jeff Pearlman, New York Times best-selling author of nine books. His latest release, “Three-Ring Circus: Kobe, Shaq, Phil and the Crazy Years of the Lakers Dynasty” comes out in hardcover In September 2020 and is available now in myriad places. He’s a former Sports Illustrated senior writer, a former ESPN.com columnist and a former staff writer for Newsday and The (Nashville) Tennessean.
They talked about Jeff’s latest book and told stories of their adventures in sports reporting.
The video is here:
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
FRIDAY September 25, 2020 Jarod Hector on Jimmy Butler as a leader.
WEDNESDAY September 23, 2020 Joshua Mendelsohn on the history and consequence of the NBA.
MONDAY September 21, 2020 Adena Jones on Anthony Davis’s game winner during the Lakers v. Nuggets match up.
FRIDAY September 18, 2020 Why David thinks the Lakers will roll the Nuggets.
WEDNESDAY September 16, 2020 David Thorpe and Henry Abbott talk about the Clippers Game 7 defeat to the Nuggets.
MONDAY September 14, 2020 Adena Jones on Russell Westbrook’s shouting match with Rajon Rondo’s brother.
FRIDAY September 11, 2020 Jarod Hector on Kyle Lowry’s elite performance.
WEDNESDAY September 9, 2020 Stan Van Gundy live from the bubble in Orlando.
TUESDAY September 8, 2020 Adena Jones on Jimmy Butler’s $20 a cup coffee business in the bubble.
