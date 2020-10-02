BRING IT IN: Lessons of Game 1

Oct 2
  
0:00
-1:00:53

On a special BRING IT IN, David Thorpe and Jarod Hector answered your brilliant Finals questions. What did we learn about the current state of Kendrick Nunn? What adjustments are there for Miami to make? They discuss, and much more. Use the hashtag #TrueHoop on Twitter throughout the Finals to submit questions.

RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:

