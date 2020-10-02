BRING IT IN: Lessons of Game 1

|0:00
|-1:00:53
On a special BRING IT IN, David Thorpe and Jarod Hector answered your brilliant Finals questions. What did we learn about the current state of Kendrick Nunn? What adjustments are there for Miami to make? They discuss, and much more. Use the hashtag #TrueHoop on Twitter throughout the Finals to submit questions.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
WEDNESDAY September 30, 2020 Shea Serrano on the Finals.
MONDAY September 28, 2020 Jeff Pearlman on his latest book, “Three-Ring Circus: Kobe, Shaq, Phil and the Crazy Years of the Lakers Dynasty.”
FRIDAY September 25, 2020 Jarod Hector on Jimmy Butler as a leader.
WEDNESDAY September 23, 2020 Joshua Mendelsohn on the history and consequence of the NBA.
MONDAY September 21, 2020 Adena Jones on Anthony Davis’s game winner during the Lakers v. Nuggets match up.
FRIDAY September 18, 2020 Why David thinks the Lakers will roll the Nuggets.
WEDNESDAY September 16, 2020 David Thorpe and Henry Abbott talk about the Clippers Game 7 defeat to the Nuggets.
MONDAY September 14, 2020 Adena Jones on Russell Westbrook’s shouting match with Rajon Rondo’s brother.
FRIDAY September 11, 2020 Jarod Hector on Kyle Lowry’s elite performance.
Create your profile
To post a comment, please re-authenticate.
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.