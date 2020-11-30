BRING IT IN: 16 questions for David

Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop David Thorpe answered Henry Abbott’s 26 questions about the upcoming season. But something terrible happened, and the first ten were devoured by the angry gods of digital media. So here we proudly present the last 16, just to keep everyone on their toes.

Will the Knicks win 25 games? Do they want to? The Nets might be tremendous, but could they also miss the playoffs? Will teams play deep into their rosters because of the condensed schedule? Are the Blazers a top-four team in the West? And so on …

RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES: