BRING IT IN: 16 questions for David

Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop David Thorpe answered Henry Abbott’s 26 questions about the upcoming season. But something terrible happened, and the first ten were devoured by the angry gods of digital media. So here we proudly present the last 16, just to keep everyone on their toes.
Will the Knicks win 25 games? Do they want to? The Nets might be tremendous, but could they also miss the playoffs? Will teams play deep into their rosters because of the condensed schedule? Are the Blazers a top-four team in the West? And so on …
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
WEDNESDAY November 25, 2020 Laker fans OUTRAGED that David Thorpe didn’t rank their team first.
MONDAY November 23, 2020 David Thorpe and Henry Abbott talk free agency.
FRIDAY November 20, 2020 Jarod Hector on the Warriors’ nuclear option.
WEDNESDAY November 18, 2020 David and Henry consider 10 draft topics.
MONDAY November 16, 2020 David’s top picks for the draft this year.
SATURDAY November 14, 2020 Jahmi'us Ramsey on prepping for the draft.
FRIDAY November 13, 2020 Jarod Hector on fan capacity at games.
WEDNESDAY November 11, 2020 David and Henry discussed David’s latest TrueHoop piece assessing LaMelo Ball.
