BRING IT IN: Clippers leadership crisis

Today on BRING IT IN, TrueHoop’s David Thorpe and Henry Abbott discuss Jovan Buha’s article in the Athletic about Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers failed run at the title. Also: the Raptor and Blazers will be good, for different reasons. Joakim Noah stories. shared Joakim Noah stories and discussed why Pelton’s RPM projections love the Raptors. Kemba Walker, Bill Walton, John Wall, and more.

