BRING IT IN: Clippers leadership crisis

|0:00
|-58:20
Today on BRING IT IN, TrueHoop’s David Thorpe and Henry Abbott discuss Jovan Buha’s article in the Athletic about Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers failed run at the title. Also: the Raptor and Blazers will be good, for different reasons. Joakim Noah stories. shared Joakim Noah stories and discussed why Pelton’s RPM projections love the Raptors. Kemba Walker, Bill Walton, John Wall, and more.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
MONDAY November 30, 2020 David Thorpe answered Henry Abbott’s 26 questions about the upcoming season.
WEDNESDAY November 25, 2020 Laker fans OUTRAGED that David Thorpe didn’t rank their team first.
MONDAY November 23, 2020 David Thorpe and Henry Abbott talk free agency.
FRIDAY November 20, 2020 Jarod Hector on the Warriors’ nuclear option.
WEDNESDAY November 18, 2020 David and Henry consider 10 draft topics.
MONDAY November 16, 2020 David’s top picks for the draft this year.
SATURDAY November 14, 2020 Jahmi'us Ramsey on prepping for the draft.
FRIDAY November 13, 2020 Jarod Hector on fan capacity at games.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.