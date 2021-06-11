BRING IT IN

BRING IT IN: You can't hide in the playoffs

Is it too late to fix the Bucks' offense?

Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s David Thorpe and Jarod Hector wonder if Giannis Antetokounmpo should keep shooting 3s, what he can do to fix his shot, and if the Bucks offense is broken beyond repair. Also:

  • Donovan Mitchell is a superstar.

  • Joel Embiid is stellar—even with a bad knee.

  • What must LeBron James be thinking about Anthony Davis now?

  • The rule Nets coach Steve Nash should deploy in Game 4 to assure a Nets victory.

