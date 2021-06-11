BRING IT IN: You can't hide in the playoffs

Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s David Thorpe and Jarod Hector wonder if Giannis Antetokounmpo should keep shooting 3s, what he can do to fix his shot, and if the Bucks offense is broken beyond repair. Also:

The rule Nets coach Steve Nash should deploy in Game 4 to assure a Nets victory.

What must LeBron James be thinking about Anthony Davis now?

RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:

MONDAY June 7, 2021 Rapid fire discussion of the games, the hamstrings, the full-court pressure, and the proposed Damian Lillard trades of the NBA postseason.

FRIDAY June 4, 2021 What happened to the Lakers and Blazers and picks for the second round.

FRIDAY May 28, 2021 David Thorpe tells what he learned from watching every basket Luka Doncic has scored in the postseason.

MONDAY May 24, 2021 David expects big things from the Blazers. The Bucks aren’t contenders anymore. Everyone should study Miami’s defense.

FRIDAY May 21, 2021 Predictions for every series from David Thorpe, Jarod Hector, and Henry Abbott.

MONDAY May 17, 2021 Did the Clippers throw Sundays’s game?

FRIDAY May 14, 2021 What it is about the playoffs that's so different from the regular season?