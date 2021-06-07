BRING IT IN: Hammy time
Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s David Thorpe and Henry Abbott rapid fire worked through the games, the hamstrings, the full-court pressure, and the proposed Damian Lillard trades of the NBA postseason, which is not at a full rolling boil.
Jarod Hector joined a little hoarse after actually attending an NBA game in person.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
FRIDAY June 4, 2021 What happened to the Lakers and Blazers and picks for the second round.
FRIDAY May 28, 2021 David Thorpe tells what he learned from watching every basket Luka Doncic has scored in the postseason.
MONDAY May 24, 2021 David expects big things from the Blazers. The Bucks aren’t contenders anymore. Everyone should study Miami’s defense.
FRIDAY May 21, 2021 Predictions for every series from David Thorpe, Jarod Hector, and Henry Abbott.
MONDAY May 17, 2021 Did the Clippers throw Sundays’s game?
FRIDAY May 14, 2021 What it is about the playoffs that's so different from the regular season?
MONDAY May 10, 2021 NBA’s final regular season weekend.
FRIDAY May 7, 2021 Anthony Edwards’ and Rudy Gobert’s improved performance.
