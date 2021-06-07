BRING IT IN

BRING IT IN: Hammy time

Jun 7Comment 1Share
  
0:00
-1:00:01

Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s David Thorpe and Henry Abbott rapid fire worked through the games, the hamstrings, the full-court pressure, and the proposed Damian Lillard trades of the NBA postseason, which is not at a full rolling boil.

Jarod Hector joined a little hoarse after actually attending an NBA game in person.

RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:

Comment 1Share
← Previous