BRING IT IN: Changing of the guard?
|Jun 4
|6
|0:00
|-59:27
Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s Jarod Hector, David Thorpe, and Henry Abbott discussed the NBA’s new young heroes, like Trae Young, Devin Booker, and Donovan Mitchel (who is looking more like Dwyane Wade by the day).
They also talked about what happened to the Lakers and Blazers, and made picks for the second round. David hasn’t finished his homework yet, but sounds an awful lot like a guy who’s going to pick the Bucks over the Nets.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
FRIDAY May 28, 2021 David Thorpe tells what he learned from watching every basket Luka Doncic has scored in the postseason.
MONDAY May 24, 2021 David expects big things from the Blazers. The Bucks aren’t contenders anymore. Everyone should study Miami’s defense.
FRIDAY May 21, 2021 Predictions for every series from David Thorpe, Jarod Hector, and Henry Abbott.
MONDAY May 17, 2021 Did the Clippers throw Sundays’s game?
FRIDAY May 14, 2021 What it is about the playoffs that's so different from the regular season?
MONDAY May 10, 2021 NBA’s final regular season weekend.
FRIDAY May 7, 2021 Anthony Edwards’ and Rudy Gobert’s improved performance.
MONDAY May 3, 2021 Delightful trash talk in response to a TrueHoop story that the Rockets may end up the worst team in the league.
