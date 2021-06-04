BRING IT IN: Changing of the guard?

Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s Jarod Hector, David Thorpe, and Henry Abbott discussed the NBA’s new young heroes, like Trae Young, Devin Booker, and Donovan Mitchel (who is looking more like Dwyane Wade by the day).

They also talked about what happened to the Lakers and Blazers, and made picks for the second round. David hasn’t finished his homework yet, but sounds an awful lot like a guy who’s going to pick the Bucks over the Nets.

