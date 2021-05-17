BRING IT IN: The play-in games
What to expect from the NBA's bold new experiment
|21 hr ago
|9
|0:00
|-59:48
Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott and David Thorpe discuss whether or not the Clippers threw Sundays’s game, the favorites in the West, David’s predictions for the play-in games, and much more.
