BRING IT IN: Who's built to handle adversity?

Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s David Thorpe tells what he learned from watching every basket Luka Doncic has scored in the postseason. The news for the Clippers is terrible. It’s not about the scheme or the switching. The fact is: Luka’s very comfortably roasting Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Patrick Beverley, and all the best Clipper defenders. The Nets, the Blazers … they catch up about everything in the NBA.

