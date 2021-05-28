BRING IT IN: Who's built to handle adversity?
LUKA
|May 28
|6
|0:00
|-59:44
Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s David Thorpe tells what he learned from watching every basket Luka Doncic has scored in the postseason. The news for the Clippers is terrible. It’s not about the scheme or the switching. The fact is: Luka’s very comfortably roasting Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Patrick Beverley, and all the best Clipper defenders. The Nets, the Blazers … they catch up about everything in the NBA.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
MONDAY May 24, 2021 David expects big things from the Blazers. The Bucks aren’t contenders anymore. Everyone should study Miami’s defense.
FRIDAY May 21, 2021 Predictions for every series from David Thorpe, Jarod Hector, and Henry Abbott.
MONDAY May 17, 2021 Did the Clippers throw Sundays’s game?
FRIDAY May 14, 2021 What it is about the playoffs that's so different from the regular season?
MONDAY May 10, 2021 NBA’s final regular season weekend.
FRIDAY May 7, 2021 Anthony Edwards’ and Rudy Gobert’s improved performance.
MONDAY May 3, 2021 Delightful trash talk in response to a TrueHoop story that the Rockets may end up the worst team in the league.
FRIDAY April 30, 2021 Jarod and David on their top 3 picks for all-NBA teams.
|6
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.