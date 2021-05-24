BRING IT IN: Weekend heroes and underdogs
|2 hr ago
|7
|0:00
|-1:00:07
Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott and David Thorpe discuss the playoffs—which everyone can read about right here.
David expects big things from the Blazers. The Bucks aren’t contenders anymore. Everyone should study Miami’s defense. Luka is incredible. LeBron’s not back yet. And more—every series in detail.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
FRIDAY May 21, 2021 Predictions for every series from David Thorpe, Jarod Hector, and Henry Abbott.
MONDAY May 17, 2021 Did the Clippers throw Sundays’s game?
FRIDAY May 14, 2021 What it is about the playoffs that's so different from the regular season?
MONDAY May 10, 2021 NBA’s final regular season weekend.
FRIDAY May 7, 2021 Anthony Edwards’ and Rudy Gobert’s improved performance.
MONDAY May 3, 2021 Delightful trash talk in response to a TrueHoop story that the Rockets may end up the worst team in the league.
FRIDAY April 30, 2021 Jarod and David on their top 3 picks for all-NBA teams.
MONDAY April 26, 2021 Tanking, KD’s return, Anthony Davis’s performance.
|7
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.