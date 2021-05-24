BRING IT IN

BRING IT IN: Weekend heroes and underdogs

Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott and David Thorpe discuss the playoffs—which everyone can read about right here.

David expects big things from the Blazers. The Bucks aren’t contenders anymore. Everyone should study Miami’s defense. Luka is incredible. LeBron’s not back yet. And more—every series in detail.

