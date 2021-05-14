BRING IT IN: Who's ready for the postseason?
|8 hr ago
|0:00
|-1:00:17
Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s Jarod Hector and David Thorpe played LET’S PLAY JAZZ, where they get 90 seconds each to rapid-fire cover six topics.
What it is about the playoffs that's so different from the regular season? They also talked about James Harden, the postseason, and much more.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
MONDAY May 10, 2021 NBA’s final regular season weekend.
FRIDAY May 7, 2021 Anthony Edwards’ and Rudy Gobert’s improved performance.
MONDAY May 3, 2021 Delightful trash talk in response to a TrueHoop story that the Rockets may end up the worst team in the league.
FRIDAY April 30, 2021 Jarod and David on their top 3 picks for all-NBA teams.
MONDAY April 26, 2021 Tanking, KD’s return, Anthony Davis’s performance.
FRIDAY April 23, 2021 The return of Jaren Jackson Jr. and what that means for Memphis.
MONDAY April 19, 2021 Tom Haberstroh on the optimal NBA schedule to minimize injury.
FRIDAY April 16, 2021 Jarod Hector on Jrue Holiday signing with the Bucks.
