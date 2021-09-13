BRING IT IN: What the hell is going on?
|3
|0:00
|-1:00:02
Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s David Thorpe asks Henry Abbott about his in-depth, multi-part TrueHoop series on Apollo Global, the NBA, and Jeffrey Epstein. (Last week there was a post about Hitler!) What the hell is going on? And then … is there possibly a way to, in this same episode, discuss potential Ben Simmons and Bradley Beal trades?
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
FRIDAY September 10, 2021 The short list of teams with a real chance at a title.
FRIDAY September 3, 2021 Parakeets and the magical power of Klutch.
MONDAY August 30, 2021 Co-founder and president of Overtime, Zack Weiner talks about creating a “superleague” for the next generation of elite basketball players.
FRIDAY August 27, 2021 Jarod asked David to put on his “Ted Lasso” hat and address where Ben Simmons belongs.
MONDAY August 23, 2021 TrueHoop kicks off a project for the new year: TrueHoop Coachspeak, where we get into the nitty gritty of the X’s and O’s.
FRIDAY August 20, 2021 Who’ll be dominating the NBA in five years?
MONDAY August 16, 2021 Amazingly, there’s a player David loves more than Scottie Barnes.
