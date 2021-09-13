BRING IT IN: What the hell is going on?

Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s David Thorpe asks Henry Abbott about his in-depth, multi-part TrueHoop series on Apollo Global, the NBA, and Jeffrey Epstein. (Last week there was a post about Hitler!) What the hell is going on? And then … is there possibly a way to, in this same episode, discuss potential Ben Simmons and Bradley Beal trades?

RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES: