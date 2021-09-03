BRING IT IN

BRING IT IN: In Klutch we trust

CommentShare
  
0:00
-1:00:04

Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott, David Thorpe and Jarod Hector brought back NINE BY NINETY, where they get 90 seconds each to rapid-fire cover nine topics. At one point we discussed parakeets, and:

  • The magical powers of Klutch.

  • NBA players won’t be forced into vaccines.

  • Texas is loco.

  • How to become Kyle Lowry.

  • The Ben Simmons showdown.

  • David’s idea: Tobias Harris and Ben Simmons for Bradley Beal.

RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:

CommentShare
← Previous