BRING IT IN: Training camp begins in 38 days...

Who’ll be dominating the NBA in five years? You know about Luka Doncic, Zion Williamson, and Ja Morant, but today on BRING IT IN David Thorpe has some more to throw at you.

How much should players work on skill development vs. play basketball? Some players need to play way more. And a special subset shouldn’t play in the summer at all.

The favorites in each conference. (We call the show Fridays with Jarod, and after some bad wifi, for a few seconds it was literally Friday with just Jarod.)

Tyrese Maxey has the chance to be a big Kyle Lowry.

Devin Vassell can barely shoot but—hear David out—has a component of Kevin Durant’s game that makes his future as a scorer interesting.

RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:

MONDAY August 16, 2021 Amazingly, there’s a player David loves more than Scottie Barnes.

FRIDAY August 6, 2021 Henry’s latest piece on the new Netflix documentary on the Malice in the Palace and the winners and losers of free agency this season.

MONDAY August 2, 2021 TrueHoop on Team USA’s odds of winning gold.

FRIDAY July 30, 2021 They had a big old NBA draft, the Wizards and Lakers’ huge deal, Thorpe’s draft review, and a phone call from Damian Lillard.

MONDAY July 26, 2021 David on Team USA’s loss to France in the Olympics.

FRIDAY July 23, 2021 It’s a party! After all those months of lockdown, Jarod Hector, Adena Jones, and Henry Abbott gather in person at Judy’s house—with David Thorpe on Zoom from Florida, for a special BRING IT IN.