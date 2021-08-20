BRING IT IN

BRING IT IN: Training camp begins in 38 days...

Who’ll be dominating the NBA in five years? You know about Luka Doncic, Zion Williamson, and Ja Morant, but today on BRING IT IN David Thorpe has some more to throw at you

  • Devin Vassell can barely shoot but—hear David out—has a component of Kevin Durant’s game that makes his future as a scorer interesting. 

  • Tyrese Maxey has the chance to be a big Kyle Lowry.

  • The favorites in each conference. (We call the show Fridays with Jarod, and after some bad wifi, for a few seconds it was literally Friday with just Jarod.)

  • How much should players work on skill development vs. play basketball? Some players need to play way more. And a special subset shouldn’t play in the summer at all

  • Draymond Green, TV host.

