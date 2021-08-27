BRING IT IN: Who gets traded first?

Today on a BRING IT IN, TrueHoop’s David Thorpe and Jarod Hector discuss:

The NBA gets grades on social culture/activism issues.

Jarod asked David to put on his “Ted Lasso” hat and address where Ben Simmons belongs.

Jarod and David think the MLB is better than the NBA at utilizing the minor leagues to train its major league players.

David says the Hawks will win a title , and have decided to rename Kevin Huerter “Red Mamba” instead of Red Velvet.

