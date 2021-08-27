BRING IT IN

BRING IT IN: Who gets traded first?

Today on a BRING IT IN, TrueHoop’s David Thorpe and Jarod Hector discuss:

  • David says the Hawks will win a title, and have decided to rename Kevin Huerter “Red Mamba” instead of Red Velvet.

  • Jarod and David think the MLB is better than the NBA at utilizing the minor leagues to train its major league players.

  • Jarod asked David to put on his “Ted Lasso” hat and address where Ben Simmons belongs.

  • The NBA gets grades on social culture/activism issues.

