BRING IT IN: Who gets traded first?
|9
|0:00
|-1:00:09
Today on a BRING IT IN, TrueHoop’s David Thorpe and Jarod Hector discuss:
David says the Hawks will win a title, and have decided to rename Kevin Huerter “Red Mamba” instead of Red Velvet.
Jarod and David think the MLB is better than the NBA at utilizing the minor leagues to train its major league players.
Jarod asked David to put on his “Ted Lasso” hat and address where Ben Simmons belongs.
The NBA gets grades on social culture/activism issues.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
MONDAY August 23, 2021 TrueHoop kicks off a project for the new year: TrueHoop Coachspeak, where we get into the nitty gritty of the X’s and O’s.
FRIDAY August 20, 2021 Who’ll be dominating the NBA in five years?
MONDAY August 16, 2021 Amazingly, there’s a player David loves more than Scottie Barnes.
FRIDAY August 6, 2021 Henry’s latest piece on the new Netflix documentary on the Malice in the Palace and the winners and losers of free agency this season.
MONDAY August 2, 2021 TrueHoop on Team USA’s odds of winning gold.
FRIDAY July 30, 2021 They had a big old NBA draft, the Wizards and Lakers’ huge deal, Thorpe’s draft review, and a phone call from Damian Lillard.
MONDAY July 26, 2021 David on Team USA’s loss to France in the Olympics.
FRIDAY July 23, 2021 It’s a party! After all those months of lockdown, Jarod Hector, Adena Jones, and Henry Abbott gather in person at Judy’s house—with David Thorpe on Zoom from Florida, for a special BRING IT IN.
