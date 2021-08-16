BRING IT IN: The league is loaded with talent!

Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott, David Thorpe, and Jarod Hector ponder: What can we learn from the summer league?

Amazingly, there’s a player David loves more than Scottie Barnes. And the big takeaway is there are a ton of very talented players. They discuss: The Rockets, Evan Mobley, Luke Garza, Jonathan Kuminga, Desmond Bane, Devin Vassell, Bol Bol, TYRESE MAXEY, Obi Toppin, Payton Pritchard, Pat Williams, Ben Simmons, Team USA, the Nets, the Lakers, Kevin Love, Kawhi Leonard and more.

