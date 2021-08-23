BRING IT IN: TrueHoop Coachspeak

TrueHoop kicks off a project for the new year: TrueHoop Coachspeak. This is where we get into the nitty gritty of the X’s and O’s (and learn why it’s better not to use actual X’s and O’s anymore—initials are better).

The first guest of Coachspeak isRyan Pannone, David’s close friend and head coach of the Birmingham Squadron, the New Orleans Pelicans G-League affiliate. He’s coached in Israel, Germany, China, and Slovakia, and is the head NBA Development Coach at David’s Pro Training Center. Some topics:

Ryan watches 5-10 hours of game film a day—including almost every moment he’s a passenger in a car. Why?

Why he doesn’t spin the whiteboard around anymore.

How new Pelicans coach Willie Green is like Ted Lasso.

What he loves about Naji Marshall, Jarrod Uthoff, and Amare Stoudemire.

How he is preparing for the G-League season.

