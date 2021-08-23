BRING IT IN: TrueHoop Coachspeak
|6
|0:00
|-1:00:16
TrueHoop kicks off a project for the new year: TrueHoop Coachspeak. This is where we get into the nitty gritty of the X’s and O’s (and learn why it’s better not to use actual X’s and O’s anymore—initials are better).
The first guest of Coachspeak isRyan Pannone, David’s close friend and head coach of the Birmingham Squadron, the New Orleans Pelicans G-League affiliate. He’s coached in Israel, Germany, China, and Slovakia, and is the head NBA Development Coach at David’s Pro Training Center. Some topics:
Ryan watches 5-10 hours of game film a day—including almost every moment he’s a passenger in a car. Why?
Why he doesn’t spin the whiteboard around anymore.
How new Pelicans coach Willie Green is like Ted Lasso.
What he loves about Naji Marshall, Jarrod Uthoff, and Amare Stoudemire.
How he is preparing for the G-League season.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
FRIDAY August 20, 2021 Who’ll be dominating the NBA in five years?
MONDAY August 16, 2021 Amazingly, there’s a player David loves more than Scottie Barnes.
FRIDAY August 6, 2021 Henry’s latest piece on the new Netflix documentary on the Malice in the Palace and the winners and losers of free agency this season.
MONDAY August 2, 2021 TrueHoop on Team USA’s odds of winning gold.
FRIDAY July 30, 2021 They had a big old NBA draft, the Wizards and Lakers’ huge deal, Thorpe’s draft review, and a phone call from Damian Lillard.
MONDAY July 26, 2021 David on Team USA’s loss to France in the Olympics.
FRIDAY July 23, 2021 It’s a party! After all those months of lockdown, Jarod Hector, Adena Jones, and Henry Abbott gather in person at Judy’s house—with David Thorpe on Zoom from Florida, for a special BRING IT IN.
MONDAY July 19, 2021 Tom Haberstroh wonders if Devin Booker made choices that defied The Art of War and set the stage for Jrue Holiday’s series-altering steal late in Game 5.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.