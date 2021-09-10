Summer is over. Back to school . . .

Today on a BRING IT IN, TrueHoop’s David Thorpe and Jarod Hector discuss:

The short list of teams with a real chance at a title.

Chris Webber’s career, and why his whole Michigan team should be in the Hall.

The teams that Vegas is overlooking (Suns!) and overrating (Celtics!).

