BRING IT IN

Summer is over. Back to school . . .

CommentShare
  
0:00
-59:48

Today on a BRING IT IN, TrueHoop’s David Thorpe and Jarod Hector discuss:

  • The teams that Vegas is overlooking (Suns!) and overrating (Celtics!).

  • Chris Webber’s career, and why his whole Michigan team should be in the Hall.

  • The short list of teams with a real chance at a title.

RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:

CommentShare
← Previous