Summer is over. Back to school . . .

Today on a BRING IT IN, TrueHoop’s David Thorpe and Jarod Hector discuss:
The teams that Vegas is overlooking (Suns!) and overrating (Celtics!).
Chris Webber’s career, and why his whole Michigan team should be in the Hall.
The short list of teams with a real chance at a title.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
