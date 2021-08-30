BRING IT IN: What is Overtime Elite doing?
A conversation with founder and president Zack Weiner
|3
|1
|0:00
|-1:00:01
Today on BRING IT IN, TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with the co-founder and president of Overtime, Zack Weiner. He talks about creating a “superleague” for the next generation of elite basketball players, compensating players as early as 16. It’s opening this fall in Georgia. It’s a real option unlike any before, with its own school, 24 of the best players in the world, an arena designed to look good on video, and not just payments but equity for high-school aged players.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
FRIDAY August 27, 2021 Jarod asked David to put on his “Ted Lasso” hat and address where Ben Simmons belongs.
MONDAY August 23, 2021 TrueHoop kicks off a project for the new year: TrueHoop Coachspeak, where we get into the nitty gritty of the X’s and O’s.
FRIDAY August 20, 2021 Who’ll be dominating the NBA in five years?
MONDAY August 16, 2021 Amazingly, there’s a player David loves more than Scottie Barnes.
FRIDAY August 6, 2021 Henry’s latest piece on the new Netflix documentary on the Malice in the Palace and the winners and losers of free agency this season.
MONDAY August 2, 2021 TrueHoop on Team USA’s odds of winning gold.
FRIDAY July 30, 2021 They had a big old NBA draft, the Wizards and Lakers’ huge deal, Thorpe’s draft review, and a phone call from Damian Lillard.
MONDAY July 26, 2021 David on Team USA’s loss to France in the Olympics.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.