BRING IT IN: What is Overtime Elite doing?

Today on BRING IT IN, TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with the co-founder and president of Overtime, Zack Weiner. He talks about creating a “superleague” for the next generation of elite basketball players, compensating players as early as 16. It’s opening this fall in Georgia. It’s a real option unlike any before, with its own school, 24 of the best players in the world, an arena designed to look good on video, and not just payments but equity for high-school aged players.

RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES: