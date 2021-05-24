Lessons from a weekend of NBA playoffs

All season, the Clippers have had the look of a team that was waiting to turn on the defensive intensity. (Tyronn Lue’s Cleveland teams waited ‘til it mattered to really crank it up; Kawhi is the king of load management.) Sometimes, though, the “on” switch can be hard to find. If this is their “intense” mode it won’t be good enough. Serge Ibaka’s absence isn’t enough of an excuse. Luka killed it early so Clippers elected to run Patrick Beverley at him as he drove. He made a simple pass, Dallas moved the ball well, and, for a play, the Clippers chased everything down perfectly. They ended with a steal! But it cost them so much energy. They showed they can't do that all game long.