BRING IT IN: Wednesday with Jarod

|0:00
|-57:46
Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with our TrueHoop BRING IT IN star Jarod Hector, multimedia journalist, voice, on-air personality and podcast host. They played NINE BY NINETY, where they get 90 seconds each to rapid-fire cover nine topics.
They talked about free agency, Taylor Rooks’ GQ report from the bubble, Laker fans OUTRAGED that David didn’t rank their team first, the next few months in the NBA, and the hard work David has putting in to make a really big batch of sangria.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
MONDAY November 23, 2020 David Thorpe and Henry Abbott talk free agency.
FRIDAY November 20, 2020 Jarod Hector on the Warriors’ nuclear option.
WEDNESDAY November 18, 2020 David and Henry consider 10 draft topics.
MONDAY November 16, 2020 David’s top picks for the draft this year.
SATURDAY November 14, 2020 Jahmi'us Ramsey on prepping for the draft.
FRIDAY November 13, 2020 Jarod Hector on fan capacity at games.
WEDNESDAY November 11, 2020 David and Henry discussed David’s latest TrueHoop piece assessing LaMelo Ball.
MONDAY November 9, 2020 Ben Alamar on using data and projections to make decisions in the NBA.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.