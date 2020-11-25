BRING IT IN: Wednesday with Jarod

Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with our TrueHoop BRING IT IN star Jarod Hector, multimedia journalist, voice, on-air personality and podcast host. They played NINE BY NINETY, where they get 90 seconds each to rapid-fire cover nine topics.

They talked about free agency, Taylor Rooks’ GQ report from the bubble, Laker fans OUTRAGED that David didn’t rank their team first, the next few months in the NBA, and the hard work David has putting in to make a really big batch of sangria.

