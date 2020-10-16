BRING IT IN: Thorpe's top five

|0:00
Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with our TrueHoop BRING IT IN Friday star Jarod Hector, multimedia journalist, voice, on-air personality and podcast host. They played NINE BY NINETY, where they get 90 seconds each to rapid-fire cover nine topics.
Then—after days of trash talk—David Thorpe revealed his top five all-time players, revealing the super-secret forward he has been teasing all week.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
WEDNESDAY October 14, 2020 Jarod Hector reveals his top five NBA players.
MONDAY October 12, 2020 Adena Jones on NBA bubble after the Lakers took their 17th championship.
FRIDAY October 9, 2020 Jarod Hector plays NINE BY NINETY with Henry and David.
WEDNESDAY October 7, 2020 David and Jarod cross swords in battle on the best players ever.
MONDAY October 5, 2020 David Thorpe on the Lakers.
FRIDAY October 2, 2020 Jarod Hector on Doc Rivers as the next Sixers coach.
THURSDAY October 1, 2020 David Thorpe and Jarod Hector answered your brilliant Finals questions.
WEDNESDAY September 30, 2020 Shea Serrano on the Finals.
MONDAY September 28, 2020 Jeff Pearlman on his latest book, “Three-Ring Circus: Kobe, Shaq, Phil and the Crazy Years of the Lakers Dynasty.”
