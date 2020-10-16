BRING IT IN: Thorpe's top five

Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with our TrueHoop BRING IT IN Friday star Jarod Hector, multimedia journalist, voice, on-air personality and podcast host. They played NINE BY NINETY, where they get 90 seconds each to rapid-fire cover nine topics.

Then—after days of trash talk—David Thorpe revealed his top five all-time players, revealing the super-secret forward he has been teasing all week.

RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES: