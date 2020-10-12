BRING IT IN: Adena Jones

12 hr
  
0:00
-59:37

Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop Special Correspondent Adena Jones, in super fly Another Lane gear, gave us all the feels from the NBA bubble after the Lakers took their 17th championship.

Then David Thorpe and Jarod Hector join to debate Henry’s top five picks for NBA’s G.O.A.T.

Wednesday Jarod will present his picks.

