BRING IT IN: Jarod's Top Five

Today on BRING IT IN Jarod Hector reveals his top five picks for NBA’s G.O.A.T. and Henry Abbott and David Thorpe pick them apart.
Friday David will unveil his top five.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
MONDAY October 12, 2020 Adena Jones on NBA bubble after the Lakers took their 17th championship.
FRIDAY October 9, 2020 Jarod Hector plays NINE BY NINETY with Henry and David.
WEDNESDAY October 7, 2020 David and Jarod cross swords in battle on the best players ever.
MONDAY October 5, 2020 David Thorpe on the Lakers.
FRIDAY October 2, 2020 Jarod Hector on Doc Rivers as the next Sixers coach.
THURSDAY October 1, 2020 David Thorpe and Jarod Hector answered your brilliant Finals questions.
WEDNESDAY September 30, 2020 Shea Serrano on the Finals.
MONDAY September 28, 2020 Jeff Pearlman on his latest book, “Three-Ring Circus: Kobe, Shaq, Phil and the Crazy Years of the Lakers Dynasty.”
FRIDAY September 25, 2020 Jarod Hector on Jimmy Butler as a leader.
