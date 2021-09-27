BRING IT IN: The NBA season is about to start
Today on BRING IT IN, TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott and David Thorpe are joined by Jarod Hector on location at Nets media day—and we wonder what Kevin Durant is saying to Kyrie Irving about vaccinations. (Also, check out this excellent story about anti-vaxxers in the NBA.)
David lists his eight contenders for the title.
If David Stern were still commissioner, don’t you think the NBA would have a tougher, clearer vaccination policy?
Is hoarding cap space to sign free agents a dead strategy—because superstars can get wherever they want to go while under contract?
