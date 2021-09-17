BRING IT IN

BRING IT IN: GOATS and "journalism"

CommentShare
  
0:00
-59:59

Today on BRING IT IN, TrueHoop’s Jarod Hector, David Thorpe, and Henry Abbott discuss the huge alligator patrolling David’s neighborhood, sensational “journalism,” John Wall, and:

  • How did David’s article about Ben Simmons trade scenarios explode on Twitter?

  • Who’s not vaccinated in the NBA? And why does Jarod think this is similar to condoms?

  • They discuss Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s belief that “OGOAT” is a better discussion than GOAT.

RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:

CommentShare
← Previous