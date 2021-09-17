BRING IT IN: GOATS and "journalism"

Today on BRING IT IN, TrueHoop’s Jarod Hector, David Thorpe, and Henry Abbott discuss the huge alligator patrolling David’s neighborhood, sensational “journalism,” John Wall, and:

They discuss Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s belief that “OGOAT” is a better discussion than GOAT.

Who’s not vaccinated in the NBA? And why does Jarod think this is similar to condoms?

How did David’s article about Ben Simmons trade scenarios explode on Twitter?

