BRING IT IN

BRING IT IN: Media days are upon us

and same old Wolves

CommentShare
  
0:00
-1:00:06

Today on BRING IT IN, TrueHoop’s David Thorpe and Jarod Hector talk about what one subscriber said was a need to purify the Timberwolves franchise in the waters of Lake Minnetonka.

  • Jarod and David talked about how the league suffers when there’s petty or salacious scandal in the management ranks.

  • David on the human tragedy of Ben Simmons. He thinks it’s borderline sadistic how he’s been treated.

  • What are the chances that John Wall gets traded?

RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:

CommentShare
← Previous