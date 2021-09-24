BRING IT IN: Media days are upon us

Today on BRING IT IN, TrueHoop’s David Thorpe and Jarod Hector talk about what one subscriber said was a need to purify the Timberwolves franchise in the waters of Lake Minnetonka.

What are the chances that John Wall gets traded?

David on the human tragedy of Ben Simmons. He thinks it’s borderline sadistic how he’s been treated.

Jarod and David talked about how the league suffers when there’s petty or salacious scandal in the management ranks.

RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:

FRIDAY September How did David’s article about Ben Simmons trade scenarios explode on Twitter?

MONDAY September 13, 2021 Apollo Global, the NBA, and Jeffrey Epstein.

FRIDAY September 10, 2021 The short list of teams with a real chance at a title.

FRIDAY September 3, 2021 Parakeets and the magical power of Klutch.

MONDAY August 30, 2021 Co-founder and president of Overtime, Zack Weiner talks about creating a “superleague” for the next generation of elite basketball players.

FRIDAY August 27, 2021 Jarod asked David to put on his “Ted Lasso” hat and address where Ben Simmons belongs.