BRING IT IN: Stan Van Gundy part I

Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with NBA analyst Stan Van Gundy—former head coach of the Heat, Magic, and Pistons—live from the bubble in Orlando.

Who’s going to win the title now that the Bucks are out? What makes the Lakers’ defense so good? Does he have to drink special tea to keep from losing his voice? We covered a lot of ground …

(The episode ran long. Part 2 of the audio is here.)

