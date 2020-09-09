BRING IT IN: Stan Van Gundy part I

|0:00
|-35:06
Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with NBA analyst Stan Van Gundy—former head coach of the Heat, Magic, and Pistons—live from the bubble in Orlando.
Who’s going to win the title now that the Bucks are out? What makes the Lakers’ defense so good? Does he have to drink special tea to keep from losing his voice? We covered a lot of ground …
(The episode ran long. Part 2 of the audio is here.)
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
TUESDAY September 8, 2020 Adena Jones on Jimmy Butler’s $20 a cup coffee business in the bubble.
FRIDAY September 4, 2020 Jarod Hector on Brooklyn Nets’ choice of Steve Nash for head coach.
WEDNESDAY September 2, 2020 Henry Abbott, David Thorpe, and Jarod Hector talked about how incredibly tired players look at the end of the bubble’s close games.
MONDAY August 31, 2020 Adena Jones on legendary Georgetown coach John Thompson.
FRIDAY August 28, 2020 Jarod Hector on NBA employees on strike in the wake of shootings in Kenosha.
WEDNESDAY August 26, 2020 Emergency BRING IT IN on the Bucks strike.
WEDNESDAY August 26, 2020 Dana Smith on when fans can safely sit in stands at basketball games again.
MONDAY August 24, 2020 David Thorpe on three head-scratching coaching errors from the Mavericks and Clippers.
FRIDAY August 21, 2020 Jarod Hector on why LeBron’s performance appears a little off.
