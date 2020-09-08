BRING IT IN: Adena Jones

|0:00
|-59:50
Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop Special Correspondent Adena Jones updated us on Jimmy Butler’s $20 a cup coffee business in the bubble. Then we were delighted by video of children in the bubble—but not LeBron’s kids who are not there for reasons he can explain.
Then Henry Abbott, David Thorpe, and Jarod Hector joined Adena to discuss the incredible number of top playoff contributors who were not lottery picks—and many of whom were not drafted at all. Why are teams drafting so many players that don’t stick?
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
FRIDAY September 4, 2020 Jarod Hector on Brooklyn Nets’ choice of Steve Nash for head coach.
WEDNESDAY September 2, 2020 Henry Abbott, David Thorpe, and Jarod Hector talked about how incredibly tired players look at the end of the bubble’s close games.
MONDAY August 31, 2020 Adena Jones on legendary Georgetown coach John Thompson.
FRIDAY August 28, 2020 Jarod Hector on NBA employees on strike in the wake of shootings in Kenosha.
WEDNESDAY August 26, 2020 Emergency BRING IT IN on the Bucks strike.
WEDNESDAY August 26, 2020 Dana Smith on when fans can safely sit in stands at basketball games again.
MONDAY August 24, 2020 David Thorpe on three head-scratching coaching errors from the Mavericks and Clippers.
FRIDAY August 21, 2020 Jarod Hector on why LeBron’s performance appears a little off.
WEDNESDAY August 19, 2020 TrueHoop on body cam footage of Alan Strickland and Raptors President Masai Ujiri last June.
