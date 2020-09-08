BRING IT IN: Adena Jones

Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop Special Correspondent Adena Jones updated us on Jimmy Butler’s $20 a cup coffee business in the bubble. Then we were delighted by video of children in the bubble—but not LeBron’s kids who are not there for reasons he can explain.

Then Henry Abbott, David Thorpe, and Jarod Hector joined Adena to discuss the incredible number of top playoff contributors who were not lottery picks—and many of whom were not drafted at all. Why are teams drafting so many players that don’t stick?

RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES: