BRING IT IN: Friday with Jarod

Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with our TrueHoop BRING IT IN Friday star Jarod Hector, multimedia journalist, voice, on-air personality and podcast host. They played NINE BY NINETY, where they get 90 seconds each to rapid-fire cover nine topics.
They talk about boo-ing during the return of the NFL, Kyle Lowry’s elite performance, and made their guesses for who’s going to win tonight.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
WEDNESDAY September 9, 2020 Stan Van Gundy live from the bubble in Orlando.
TUESDAY September 8, 2020 Adena Jones on Jimmy Butler’s $20 a cup coffee business in the bubble.
FRIDAY September 4, 2020 Jarod Hector on Brooklyn Nets’ choice of Steve Nash for head coach.
WEDNESDAY September 2, 2020 Henry Abbott, David Thorpe, and Jarod Hector talked about how incredibly tired players look at the end of the bubble’s close games.
MONDAY August 31, 2020 Adena Jones on legendary Georgetown coach John Thompson.
FRIDAY August 28, 2020 Jarod Hector on NBA employees on strike in the wake of shootings in Kenosha.
WEDNESDAY August 26, 2020 Emergency BRING IT IN on the Bucks strike.
WEDNESDAY August 26, 2020 Dana Smith on when fans can safely sit in stands at basketball games again.
MONDAY August 24, 2020 David Thorpe on three head-scratching coaching errors from the Mavericks and Clippers.
