BRING IT IN: Assessing James Wiseman

|0:00
|-58:52
Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe talked about the NBA draft.
David Thorpe watched a ton of video, made some phone calls, and did some research. He talked about what he’s learned about James Wiseman. How would he fit with the Warriors? Is he a can’t miss prospect?
You can read more of David’s assessment in his latest TrueHoop piece here.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
MONDAY October 26, 2020 Erica Vanstone on the meaning of sports.
FRIDAY October 23, 2020 Jarod Hector on how NBA coaches are chosen.
WEDNESDAY October 21, 2020 David Thorpe makes the case for why Davis’ last two months of play are as good as any big man’s … ever.
MONDAY October 19, 2020 David Thorpe, Henry Abbott, and Jarod Hector fired up the trade machine.
FRIDAY October 16, 2020 David Thorpe reveals his top five NBA players.
WEDNESDAY October 14, 2020 Jarod Hector reveals his top five NBA players.
MONDAY October 12, 2020 Adena Jones on NBA bubble after the Lakers took their 17th championship.
FRIDAY October 9, 2020 Jarod Hector plays NINE BY NINETY with Henry and David.
WEDNESDAY October 7, 2020 David and Jarod cross swords in battle on the best players ever.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.