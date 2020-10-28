BRING IT IN: Assessing James Wiseman

Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe talked about the NBA draft.

David Thorpe watched a ton of video, made some phone calls, and did some research. He talked about what he’s learned about James Wiseman. How would he fit with the Warriors? Is he a can’t miss prospect?

You can read more of David’s assessment in his latest TrueHoop piece here.

