BRING IT IN: Adena Jones

Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop Special Correspondent Adena Jones, in super fly Another Lane gear, updated us on life after the NBA bubble.
Then David Thorpe, Henry Abbott, and Jarod Hector fired up the trade machine. Many good teams in the West have abysmal odds of winning next year’s title. Does that mean some really good players might be available? David spent the weekend wondering about the idea that the Rockets might trade James Harden. What might it look like?
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
FRIDAY October 16, 2020 David Thorpe reveals his top five NBA players.
WEDNESDAY October 14, 2020 Jarod Hector reveals his top five NBA players.
MONDAY October 12, 2020 Adena Jones on NBA bubble after the Lakers took their 17th championship.
FRIDAY October 9, 2020 Jarod Hector plays NINE BY NINETY with Henry and David.
WEDNESDAY October 7, 2020 David and Jarod cross swords in battle on the best players ever.
MONDAY October 5, 2020 David Thorpe on the Lakers.
FRIDAY October 2, 2020 Jarod Hector on Doc Rivers as the next Sixers coach.
THURSDAY October 1, 2020 David Thorpe and Jarod Hector answered your brilliant Finals questions.
WEDNESDAY September 30, 2020 Shea Serrano on the Finals.
