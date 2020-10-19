BRING IT IN: Adena Jones

Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop Special Correspondent Adena Jones, in super fly Another Lane gear, updated us on life after the NBA bubble.

Then David Thorpe, Henry Abbott, and Jarod Hector fired up the trade machine. Many good teams in the West have abysmal odds of winning next year’s title. Does that mean some really good players might be available? David spent the weekend wondering about the idea that the Rockets might trade James Harden. What might it look like?

